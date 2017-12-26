Brazil’s fertilizer imports from Arab states up 38 percent from January to November 2017

Tue 26-12-2017 12:58 PM

DUBAI, 26th December, 2017 (WAM) -- The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, ABCC, has lauded the growing economic ties between Brazil and Arab countries after recent statistics - released by the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services - showed the country importing 5.9 million tons of fertilizer from January to November this year.

The number accounted for 24.4 percent of Brazil’s total global fertilizer imports of 24.2 million tons as per the figures released by national industry association Associacao Nacional para Difusao de Adubos (Anda). The country’s global fertilizer imports were up 8.2 percent.

Dr. Michel Alaby, Secretary-General and CEO of ABCC, said, "According to the numbers supplied by the Brazilian Ministry and compiled by the ABCC, Brazil’s fertilizer imports from the Arab nations rose 38 percent year-on-year. This strongly indicates their robust bilateral relations and we expect that this will carry on through 2018. For our part, we will continuously look for new ways to further facilitate and optimize their increasing trade activities to further drive growth and ensure the attainment of common socio-economic development goals and agenda."

In November this year, reports said Brazil purchased 626,830 tons of fertilizer from Arab states, up 20.7 percent from the same period last year. Morocco and Saudi Arabia are Brazil’s major Arab markets, with other sources include the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Tunisia and Jordan. Importing most of the fertilizer it uses, Brazil’s output has reached 7.57 million tons so far this year.