Wed 03-01-2018 00:58 AM

KUWAIT, 2nd January 2017 (WAM) - UAE qualified for the final of the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait after beating Iraq in penalty shoot-out.

UAE lads scored four times from the penalty spot, while Iraq lost two.

The UAE will meet Oman in the final match on Friday after the later notched a precious solitary goal win over Bahrain.