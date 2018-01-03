Wednesday 03 January 2018 - 5:20 pm
English
العربية English Français Portugues Español русский 中文 اردو
English
العربية English Français Portugues Español русский 中文 اردو

Wed 03-01-2018 13:35 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

VIENNA, 3rd January, 2018 (WAM) -- The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.83 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$64.47 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Murban (UAE), Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), and Merey (Venezuela).

 

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Esraa Ismail

Related news
اوپیک کا منگل کے لئے تیل کی قیمت کا اعلان
اوپیک کا جمعہ کے لئے تیل کی قیمت کا اعلان
اوپیک کا جمعہ کے لئے تیل کی قیمت کا اعلان
وزارت خزانہ نے ویلیو ایڈڈ ٹیکس کے ساتھ پہلی خریداری کی انوائس کی منظوری دے دی
Link
Miscellaneous
Al Badayer Desert to host 2nd edition of Sharjah Sports Desert Festival
Al-Futtaim acquires Marks & Spencer’s retail business in Hong Kong and Macau
MoF approves first purchase invoice with VAT
Jafza welcomes first Photovoltaic Solar Panel Plant
Poll
Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency Wam Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Feedback Sitemap Survey
Content
Emirates World Business Sports Miscellaneous

Albums
Newsletter
All Rights Reserved © 2017