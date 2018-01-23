Tuesday 23 January 2018 - 10:15 pm
Sun 14-01-2018 23:50 PM

UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund launches second funding cycle

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, valued at AED183.6 million (US$50 million), has launched its second funding cycle by establishing partnerships with seven new Caribbean countries, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018, with the aim of promoting its role in developing the renewable energy sector in Belize, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.

During the fund’s announcement on the sidelines of 8th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, General Assembly, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has stated that the UAE has a prominent international role in promoting renewable energy solutions and finding effective solutions to key challenges facing renewable energy projects and innovations, which is reflected in the availability of necessary funding and investments in the country.

He added that the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, which was launched last year during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017 to finance a series of renewable energy projects, is one of the country’s key initiatives to promote relevant global energy solutions.

The announcement on the launch of the fund’s second funding cycle, which will include establishing projects in the nine Caribbean countries and add to existing projects in five countries in the region that were launched during the first funding cycle, highlights the UAE’s commitment to support international efforts related to the global transformation of energy, he further added.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that these new projects, which will help to consolidate the UAE’s relations with Caribbean countries, have promising qualities in terms of decreasing economic costs, limiting environmental pollution, improving the living standards of the people of these countries, and enhancing the services offered to them.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hatem Mohamed

