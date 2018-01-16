Hazza bin Zayed: Energy summit a project investing in the sciences for the good of humanity

Tue 16-01-2018 17:15 PM

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2018 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has said that the World Future Energy Summit, which kicked-off on Monday during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is part of the UAE's roadmap to establish projects that invest in the sciences and technology for the benefit of humanity.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also highlighted the nation's Founding Father's legacy, adding that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues to remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The UAE's capital witnessed the launch of the World Future Energy Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which saw the participation of more than 175 countries and over 600 international and national companies specialising in the energy sector.