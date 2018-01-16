Tuesday 16 January 2018 - 7:10 pm
English
العربية English Français Portugues Español русский 中文 اردو
English
العربية English Français Portugues Español русский 中文 اردو

Tue 16-01-2018 17:15 PM

Hazza bin Zayed: Energy summit a project investing in the sciences for the good of humanity

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2018 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has said that the World Future Energy Summit, which kicked-off on Monday during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is part of the UAE's roadmap to establish projects that invest in the sciences and technology for the benefit of humanity.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also highlighted the nation's Founding Father's legacy, adding that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues to remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The UAE's capital witnessed the launch of the World Future Energy Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which saw the participation of more than 175 countries and over 600 international and national companies specialising in the energy sector.

WAM/Nour Salman

Related news
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Council meeting
RAK Ruler restructures board of Al Jazira Al Hamra Club
NAVYA to realise expansion of Masdar City sustainable mobility network
NAVYA to realise expansion of Masdar City sustainable mobility network
Link
Miscellaneous
Invitees ready to take on superstars at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
GCAA: Qatari fighter jets buzz second UAE civil aircraft
Masdar and EDF SA to explore power sector collaboration in Sub-Saharan Africa
DLD launches its real estate promotion plan for 2018
Poll
Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency Wam Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Feedback Sitemap Survey
Content
Emirates World Business Sports Miscellaneous

Albums
Newsletter
All Rights Reserved © 2018