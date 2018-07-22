ADGM, South Africa's CIPC sign MoU

Sun 22-07-2018 13:51 PM

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2018 (WAM) -- The Registration Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, CIPC, of South Africa. As part of the MoU, ADGM will work collaboratively with CIPC on issues of mutual interest in the registries sector by incorporating each organisation’s appropriate resources and technical capacity.

The MoU was signed by the Commissioner of CIPC Adv Rory W. Voller, and CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri.

The aim of the MoU is to work towards strengthening mutual understanding of the legislative, procedural and information technology frameworks in each party’s respective jurisdictions in the area of registering companies and other legal entities.

It also seeks to broaden knowledge sharing initiatives that promote the dissemination of best practice methods, and focuses on continuous exchange of information on matters of common interest including but not limited to international standards and trends relating to registries services and operations.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Mheiri said, "The MoU with CIPC establishes a strategic partnership that develops ADGM’s international relations in the field of registries. Through joint collaboration, we look forward to greater efficiency and effectiveness in knowledge sharing and optimising opportunities for growth in the industry."

Both parties have agreed to provide mutual assistance to facilitate the performance of their respective functions as well as collaborate on the provision of training and secondment opportunities for staff of ADGM and CIPC. They have also approved the exchange of information on public events that are relevant to the operations of a registry and to provide reciprocal assistance in welcoming delegations from other jurisdictions that are interested in a party’s operations.

In turn, Voller noted, "Collaboration is a core value of CIPC and this MoU offers an opportunity to expand and enhance the relationship with our counterparts at the ADGM Registration Authority. As part of a global community of registries, this partnership will enable shared learning to promote best practice in the corporate registration and regulation regime. Both organisations can leverage off each other’s strengths".