Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Masdar agree to promote sustainable practices

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2018 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, have signed a cooperation agreement to support the application of sustainability best practices.

The agreement was signed by Hassan Mohammed Jumaa Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.

Under the agreement, Masdar will provide technical advice in implementing a sustainable system in projects, as well as methods to develop and implement a strategy aimed at strengthening the current sustainability standards of the ministry.

Al Mansouri welcomed the cooperation with Masdar, highlighting its role in supporting the UAE's approach to sustainability and environmental conservation, and in achieving the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan. He pointed out that the ministry seeks to look at the future of sustainability by launching initiatives that are closely related to the sustainability system and focusing on innovative ideas in the same field.

"This agreement builds on our existing relationship with the ministry and other governmental entities, which has seen us collaborate on a number of highly successful energy efficiency projects in the UAE.

"These have included a comprehensive energy audit of more than 70 buildings within Abu Dhabi island on behalf of Abu Dhabi Municipality; corporate level energy audits on behalf of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; the installation of solar panels at Ras al-Khaimah Hospital, as well as at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and an ongoing project with the Zayed Housing Programme to build sustainable and affordable private homes based on our eco-villa prototype at Masdar City," Al Ramahi said.

He noted that through the agreement, Masdar's Energy Services Department will be working closely with the ministry’s teams to help design a consistent set of sustainability standards that may be applied across its UAE projects, while at the same time implementing sustainability best practices throughout the ministry’s operations.

He added that Masdar is taking the lead in offering a suite of energy-efficiency enhancement services to both government and private sector clients, from auditing through to the financing and implementation of retrofitting projects.

The agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Masdar is expected to lead to future projects aimed at enhancing energy conservation and sustainability in the UAE and the region.