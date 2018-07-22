Sultan bin Zayed offers condolences to Saudi King

Sun 22-07-2018 16:28 PM

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2018 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed Al Saud, Governor of Najran region.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his sympathy and offered condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.