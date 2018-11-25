Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mohammed bin Salman

DUBAI, 25th November, 2018 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defence, who is currently visiting the UAE.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two fraternal countries in various fields, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Prince Mohammed bin Salman also reviewed a number of topics and regional issues supporting the march of development and modernisation, as instructed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and led by the Saudi Crown Prince in various sectors that affect the lives of the Saudi people and society, and also reflect positively on the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, in the best interest of its brotherly people.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also attended the meeting.