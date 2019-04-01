Emirates resumes operations to Zagreb for summer

DUBAI, 1st April, 2019 (WAM) -- Emirates has resumed its operations to Zagreb for summer, serving the route until 26th October 2019. Its partner airline, flydubai will then begin to operate during the winter season. The strategic partnership between both airlines ensures capacity is deployed to best serve customer demand.

Flight EK 129 will depart Dubai at 8:30 am and arrive in Zagreb at 12:35 pm local time, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER. The return flight, EK 130 will depart Zagreb at 15:25 pm and arrive in Dubai at 23:00 pm local time.

Due to the planned upgrade works on the southern runway at DXB, from 16th April until 30th May 2019, Emirates’ flights to Zagreb will operate as four times weekly on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. From 31st May 2019 onwards, the route will be operated as a daily service.

Known for its impressive 18th century architecture, Zagreb is a city with extremely rich history and culture. Located in the northwest of Croatia – visitors can discover the upper and lower town areas that hold some of the world’s most iconic cathedrals and museums.

Travelers can also discover popular Croatian cities located on the Dalmatian Coast, such as Split and Dubrovnik. Dubrovnik Old Town is a UNESCO protected historical centre, which is one of the most fascinating medieval cities in the world.