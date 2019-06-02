250,000 passengers expected to arrive in Sharjah during Eid

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2019 (WAM) -- Over 250,000 passengers are expected to arrive in the Emirate of Sharjah during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, announced the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA.

The Authority expects an increase in the number of passengers both arriving and departing from Sharjah International Airport, adding that its a peak season period for the airport.

SAA advised travellers departing the country to arrive early at the airport to avoid long queues and ensure efficient check-in processes.