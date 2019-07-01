OFID and Ameriabank strengthen trade and development in Armenia

VIENNA, 1st July, 2019 (WAM) -- The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, and Ameriabank have signed a US$25 million loan agreement aimed at supporting trade flows to and from Armenia.

Cooperation between OFID and Ameriabank dates back to 2015. The first facility supported Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, in Armenia across a diverse range of sectors including wholesale trade, material production, food production, and the hotel industry.

The new loan from OFID’s trade finance operations will be used to support the expansion of Ameriabank’s international trade portfolio. Ameriabank is the largest bank in the country by key indicators and is in a strong position to continue contributing to banking sector development.

"Armenia’s economy has experienced sustained growth and ambitious reforms," said OFID’s Assistant Director-General, Private Sector and Trade Finance Operations Tareq Alnassar.

"Together, OFID and Ameriabank aim to further strengthen socio-economic progress in the region by supporting trade and SMEs – a vital element of all developing economies. Some 80 to 90 percent of world trade relies on trade finance, mostly of a short-term nature, and we are pleased to be able to play our part in encouraging the revival of the complex links and networks involved in the trade finance market to keep finance flowing," he added.

In turn, Ameriabank’s CEO Artak Hanesyan said, "I am pleased that we have once again joined efforts with OFID; this time to support our clients in organising their trade activities under more competitive and auspicious conditions. OFID funds will enhance our trade financing capacities and help us open new doors for SMEs businesses to support Armenia’s economy and create new jobs. I would like to express my appreciation to our partners for their impact on trade finance facilitation volumes, which, I believe, will greatly enhance the development of Armenian economy."

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates.