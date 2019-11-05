UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government of Yemen and Southern Transitional Council

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the Riyadh Agreement, signed between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, and affirmed its support for all efforts that serve the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people and contribute to the stability and security of Yemen.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the wisdom of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for playing an essential role in bringing various Yemeni parties to the negotiating table and reaching this critical agreement that strengthens the efforts of Yemeni stakeholders to confront the threats targeting Yemen.

The statement also expressed appreciation for the positive and constructive role played by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, where the Kingdom represents a central pillar of security for Arab and Gulf states.

The statement underscored the importance of Yemeni forces joining hands, cooperating, and prioritising the higher national interest to take on the threats that Yemen has faced, primarily from the Houthi militias.

The statement called for the unification of efforts by the international community to support Yemen in coming days to bolster its stability and contribute to developing its economy.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate ambitions in fostering security and peace against the backdrop of a political climate that encourages all efforts in service of the region’s peoples.

The UAE also praised the Saudi-led Coalition and its role in preserving the region’s security, stability, and prosperity and emphasised its commitment to this blessed partnership and coalition rooted in goodwill.