Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan's phone call


ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2019 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan, during which they discussed the strong bilateral relations and ways to enhance them at all avenues.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Jordan also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest King Abdullah II hailed the UAE's continued efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, stressing Jordan's support to these efforts aimed at solving the crisis in a way that guarantees the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Yemen.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Tariq alfaham

