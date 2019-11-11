Emirates opens dedicated check-in terminal for cruise passengers at Dubai's Port Rashid

DUBAI, 11th November, 2019 (WAM) -- Emirates has opened its first check-in terminal in Dubai outside of the airport. Eight new counters at Port Rashid mean passengers disembarking from cruise ships in the emirate can immediately check-in for any Emirates flight.

Passengers exiting cruise ships in Dubai who have onward travel booked with Emirates can now check-in free of charge at Port Rashid.

Hold baggage can also be handed over at the terminals, leaving passengers free to explore Dubai without their luggage.

Emirates staff will be on hand to assist passengers and they will be able to issue boarding passes up to four hours before a flight's departure time.

The service will be open throughout the sailing season in Dubai, which runs from October to April. Over the next six months, 198 cruises are expected to dock at Port Rashid. Approximately 280,000 of passengers aboard those ships will have onward Emirates flights.

"Our first remote check-in facility at Port Rashid will allow cruise passengers with onward flights the freedom to explore Dubai during their short transit, having dropped their luggage and completed check-in formalities," said Mohammed Mattar, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Airport Services.

Dubai has the largest dedicated port facility in the Middle East for cruise operation, spanning 36,500 square metres on a pier stretch of 2,200 metres. The facility enables Dubai to handle complete passenger turnaround of six cruise ships simultaneously.