UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrdom of Tariq Al Baloushi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE Armed Forces General Command has announced the martyrdom of First Corporal Tariq Hussein Hassan Al Baloushi while performing his national duty in Najran, Saudi Arabia, as part of UAE Armed Forces' participation in ''Operation Decisive Storm'' and ''Operation Restore Hope'' within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

The Armed Forces Command extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr, and prayed to Allah to shower His mercy on his soul, make Paradise his last abode and grant patience and solace to his family.