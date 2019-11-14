Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2019 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held an official meeting with Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, who is currently visiting the UAE, to discuss the ties between the two countries and ways of supporting and developing them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El Sisi also addressed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged their views on topics of mutual interest.

At the start of the meeting, which took place in the Al Watan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Egyptian President in his second home, the UAE, and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes to the Egyptian people for further development and stability.

"The relations between the UAE and Egypt are historical and strategic and are based on trust and understanding," H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said, noting that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan loved and appreciated Egypt and considered it the heart of the Arab region and the cornerstone of Arab security.

Recent developments have proven the strength of Emirati-Egyptian relations, as the two countries have stood together when facing risks that threaten the region’s security, he added while highlighting the recent significant advancement of their ties in the areas of politics, the economy, security and the military, as well as the considerable increase in their trade and the growing number of Emirati investments in Egyptian economic sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed noted the keenness of the two countries to achieve further development and enhance their future relations while thanking President El Sisi for his keenness to strengthen Emirati-Egyptian ties and affirming that the UAE’s strategy involves enhancing its overall cooperation with Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that the ties between the UAE and Egypt have always been distinguished throughout all their stages, not only on an official level but also on a popular level because the relations between their peoples are based on compassion, mutual respect and fraternity.

He also stressed that the UAE and Egypt are partners in supporting regional peace and stability, achieving benefits for their peoples, and preserving the sovereignty of Arab countries by enabling them to face their threats, adding that they are fighting together on one front against extremism and terrorism and the attempts to threaten the peace and security of the region's communities from extremist forces, which follow the agendas of other parties that aim to harm the two countries and their peoples.

"Egypt is a key country in the Arab region and is one of the cornerstones of Arab security. Egypt's security is as important as the UAE's security, and its progress, development and stability are important to the UAE and all Arab countries. Confronting the challenges and risks facing the Arab region requires intensifying the ongoing consultations between our countries and joint Arab action," he further said.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that supporting friendly countries has been part of the UAE’s policy since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the country always supports Arab issues and aims to benefit the Arab people while highlighting his confidence in the fact that President El Sisi’s visit will boost their overall ties.

President El Sisi expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, stressing the special relations between the UAE and Egypt.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his re-election as President of the UAE while wishing him success in leading the country to further development and prosperity, and praising the UAE’s strong stances in support of Arab countries.