Sunday 17 November 2019 - 1:20:34 am
العربية 中文 Deutsch English Español فارسی Français हिन्दी Italiano Portugues русский Türkçe اردو
English
العربية 中文 Deutsch English Español فارسی Français हिन्दी Italiano Portugues русский Türkçe اردو
English
العربية 中文 Deutsch English Español فارسی Français हिन्दी Italiano Portugues русский Türkçe اردو

Sat 16-11-2019 22:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Luxembourg FM


ABU DHABI,16th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation and exchanged views on the latest regional developments. They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Luxembourg counterpart and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Luxembourg in all domains.

Asselborn lauded the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally and expressed his country's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Eisa Bu Shahab, UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Luxembourg.

WAM/Hassan Bashir

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Feedback Sitemap Survey WAM Agenda
Content
Emirates World Business Sports Miscellaneous

Albums