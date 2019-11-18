Africa Investment Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2019 (WAM) -- The Africa Investment Summit, AIS, a two-day event that seeks to enhance dialogue between global, long-term investors and Africa-based sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and corporates, opened this morning in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA, the event brings together more than 180 representatives of sovereign wealth funds, global institutional investors, Africa-focused asset managers, banks, corporates and supra-national agencies, among other parties.

Through a series of presentations and workshops, attendees will explore Africa’s growing potential as an investment destination and identify actionable ways for long-term asset owners to access appropriate opportunities.

The AIS will include sessions on topics such as Africa’s macro-economic outlook, public and private capital markets, infrastructure and high growth sectors. Representatives from 22 countries will participate, including seven African nations, along with senior delegates from 13 sovereign wealth funds.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said, "With young and rapidly growing populations and an emerging middle class, Africa is an increasingly important and attractive market for investors. With their long term outlooks, sovereign wealth funds and other long-term asset owners make ideal investment partners for African organisations seeking stable capital. By bringing these diverse groups together, the AIS aims to identify areas of mutual interest and seek ways to overcome barriers that are hindering long-term investment into the continent."

As a responsible global investor, ADIA is committed to promoting the stability and development of international financial markets. ADIA is currently chair of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and a founding member of the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund Working Group.