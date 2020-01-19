UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah bin Zayed

BERLIN, 19th January, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has underlined the UAE's determination to continue to pursue security and stability in Libya.

The top diplomat made the statement in Berlin where he is heading the UAE delegation participating in the Berlin International Conference on Libya, which started earlier today in the German capital under the auspices of the United Nations in the presence of a number of heads of state, foreign ministers and representatives of international organisations.

His Highness Sheik Abdullah praised the efforts of the Federal Republic of Germany to host this important international conference that seeks to find a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

"The UAE has always been seeking to promote peace and development all over the world. Within this context, we are keen to support the achievement of security and stability in Libya, in a way that is based on the non-interference in its internal affairs, and helping the brotherly people of Libya achieve their legitimate aspirations for national unity and development," Sheikh Abdullah said.

He commended the UN's patronage of the conference and praised the efforts of the UN envoy to Libya, emphasising the importance of building on the outcomes of the Berlin conference in order to pursue a political solution that contributes to the achievement of security and stability for the Libyan people.

His Highness underlined the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Germany, which, he affirmed, are steadily growing to the common good of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

The UAE delegation to the conference included Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.