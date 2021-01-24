Sunday 24 January 2021 - 5:04:51 pm
Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing project for Emiratis completed in Sharjah

  • تجسيدا لرؤية رئيس الدولة وبتوجيهات محمد بن زايد .. إنشاء 323 مسكنا للمواطنين بمنطقة "السيوح 16" في الشارقة بتكلفة 400 مليون درهم
ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2021 (WAM) -- Infrastructure works on a AED400 million residential project for Emiratis has been completed in Sharjah.

The Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President announced the completion of the works of the development which will feature 323 houses spanning an area of 407,880.4 square metres in the emirate's "Al Suyoh 16" area.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President, said the project was launched to meet the needs of citizens and support the well-being and stability of Emirati families.

Al Suwaidi also praised the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a decent life for citizens, ensure their prosperity, and promote development across the country.

