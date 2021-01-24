Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21% in 2020 compared to 2019

DUBAI, 24th January, 2021 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), at Dubai South, has announced that private jets movements continued its growth in 2020 by 21 percent compared to 2019 driven by the high number of movements in Q4.

The aerospace hub also recorded a steep 78 percent growth of private jets movements in Q4 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the government’s measures in combating the spread of COVID-19.

"It gives us immense pleasure to see the substantial increase in private jet travel across the VIP Terminal at MBRAH for the second consecutive quarter. This exceptional performance is due to, among many reasons, Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for tourists, associated with the launch of the 'World’s Coolest Winter' campaign, and the UAE ranking among the top countries in the world in efficiently handling the COVID-19 pandemic," Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses as well as seeks to strengthen engineering industries.