Ministry of Defence announces interception of 2 ballistic missiles fired by terrorist Houthi militia targeting UAE


ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2022 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that its air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, which were fired by the Houthi terrorist militia.

The ministry confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the attack, as the fragments of the ballistic missiles fell in different areas around the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

In its statement, the ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats," adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."

The ministry also called on the public to follow the news from the UAE’s official authorities.

 

