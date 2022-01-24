Foreign Minister of Spain condemns terrorist attack by Houthis on UAE

ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2022 (WAM) -- Spain has condemned the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE, which took place on 17th January.

This came in a phone call between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno.

During the call, the Spanish Foreign Minister expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, stressing his country's full solidarity with the UAE.

The minister also extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack, wishing speedy recovery to the injured.