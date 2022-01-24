Arab League Council condemns terrorist Houthi militias attack on civil facilities in UAE

CAIRO, 23rd January 2022 (WAM) -- The Arab League Council has condemned the terrorist Houthi militias drone attacks, which targeted civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, including the ICAD 3 area in Mussafah and the construction site of the new Abu Dhabi International Airport on 17th January, which led to the death of three and injury of six innocent civilians.

This came in a resolution issued by the Council at the end of the session to discuss the attacks, carried out by the Houthi terrorist militias against the UAE recently. The session was chaired by Ahmed Al Bakr, Kuwait's Representative to the Arab League.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The Council welcomed the solidarity of countries and regional and international organisations with UAE, condemning the attacks committed by the Houthi militia against civilian areas and facilities, viewing it as a cowardly terrorist attack.

It also lauded the unified position expressed unanimously by the UN Security Council in its statement issued on January 21, 2022, in which members of the Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks committed by the Houthi militia.

The Council affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law and pose a real threat to vital civilian facilities, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy. They also constitute a threat to regional as well as international peace and security, undermining Arab national security, and threatening international shipping routes.

"The Houthi militias attacks reflect their terrorist nature and reveal their true goals in destabilising the security and stability of the region plus defying the rules of international law."

The Council affirmed support for all measures taken by the UAE to defend its territories, citizens, residents and national interests and respond to aggression under international law. It also commended the UAE's keenness for respecting international law and complying with relevant UN resolutions.

The Council called for classifying the Houthi militias as a terrorist organisation after its attacks on the UAE.

It emphasised the need for the international community to stand united in the face of this terrorist act that threatens peace and stability, and take immediate measures to prevent their repeated criminal acts in Yemen and the region.

It urged the UN and the Security Council to assume responsibilities and take a decisive and unified stance against the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE to confront the ongoing atrocities committed by the militia against civilians with their deliberate obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian supplies and the confiscation of food items in Yemen.

The Council requested the Secretary-General of the Arab League to follow up on the implementation of this resolution and to submit a report in this regard to the Council at its next session.

Mohamed Abu Al Kheir, Egypt's Representative to the Arab League, welcomed the resolution and renewed his country's solidarity with the UAE in the face of the Houthi militia's heinous terrorist attacks against civilians.

Ahmed Al Bakr underscored the unified Arab stance in condemning the Houthi terrorist attacks against the UAE, saying such attacks represent violation of all international conventions and norms. He also renewed Kuwait's solidarity with the UAE and supported all measures taken to combat terrorism.

Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, expressed his country's condemnation of the attack and solidarity with the UAE.

The Saudi representative to the Arab League Abdul Rahman bin Saeed Al Juma, said the systematic acts of aggression committed by the Houthi militias against civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aim to undermine regional stability and international peace, and to threaten global economy, energy supplies and maritime navigation.

He renewed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the UAE and expressed condolences over the victims of the cowardly attacks.

Riad Al Akbari, Yemen's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to Arab League, condemned the Houthi drone attacks against Abu Dhabi and expressed condolences to the government and people of the UAE over the victims of these criminal attacks.

He reiterated that the UAE has the legal and moral rights to defend its territories and deter the Houthi attacks.

The State of Palestine also condemned the attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militias against the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, Muhannad Al Aklouk, Palestinian Ambassador to the Arab League, renewed the solidarity of Palestinian people and leadership with its Arab countries.

He called on the UN Security Council to assume its role in international peacekeeping to stop such denounced attacks and end the conflicts in Yemen and the region to safeguard civilian lives, in line with international law.