Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation across various domains, as well as opportunities of advancing them for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

They also discussed several issues of mutual concern, including environmental protection and renewable energy, as well as the UAE's efforts in this regard, especially with its hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and his accompanying delegation, affirming its importance in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing joint cooperation in the field of sustainable development.

For his part, the President of Palau stressed his country’s keenness to develop its cooperation with the UAE in all fields, praising the UAE’s pioneering efforts in global climate action and its hosting of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and its stellar preparations to host COP28 later this year.