IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2023 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will kick off tomorrow at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

On the opening day, athletes in the Youth C category (12-13 years) will take to the octagon, promising a spectacular display of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

On Wednesday, the championship activities will begin with weigh-ins at 07:00, followed by the Group Stage and Knockout fights starting at 10:00. The Finals will take place at 14:30, followed by the awards ceremony. The international teams and accompanying delegations have arrived in the capital and are currently engaged in last-minute preparations.

“Mubadala Arena is fully prepared to host the prestigious IMMAF Youth World Championships. The participating athletes are undergoing final training, honing their skills for the ultimate showdown,” said Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee.

“As the event is being hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the second consecutive year, we have spared no effort in creating a distinctive and welcoming atmosphere for all participating athletes and delegations, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events,” Al Dhaheri added.

Al Dhaheri also expressed his confidence in the national team’s ability to deliver an exceptional performance. “We have full faith in our National Team to perform exceptionally well and win medals. Our athletes have been preparing diligently for the championship in the past few months and are determined to give their best performance. They are well aware of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and are committed to raising the UAE flag high.”

The four-day championship, running until 5th August, will see a record-breaking 636 athletes from 45 countries participating, ensuring an exceptional showcase of world-class MMA.