ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Library and Archives, officially making WAM the primary media partner for the 19th International Council on Archives Congress (ICA).

The event is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13th October, under the theme "Enriching Knowledge Societies".

The signing ceremony, held at the National Archive and Library headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organisation committee of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023.

Under this agreement, WAM will provide comprehensive media coverage in multiple languages for the global event that will witness the participation of over 130 countries and numerous experts and archivists from all over the world.

The Congress will address various issues related to investments in archival collections management, digital record keeping and public programming and how to effectively address them.

Speaking on the announcement, Al Ali expressed his pleasure to witness the signing of this cooperation agreement, which highlights of archives and national libraries in preserving a nation's heritage and documenting historical events.

“The National Library and Archives was established in 1968 with the name of ‘Documents and Research Bureau’, under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Its objectives were defined as collecting documents and information relating to the history and culture of the Arabian Peninsula in general and the UAE in particular, from primary sources in Arab and foreign countries. Since then, the National Archive and Library have played a vital role in preserving cultural heritage and historical records,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the ICA Congress, Al Ali remarked that hosting such a prestigious event in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone for the National Archive and Library, representing the first of its kind in the Arab region and the Middle East.

He further emphasised the UAE's pride in showcasing the country's progress, development, and modernity in various fields.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude and appreciation to WAM for its significant efforts in providing distinguished media coverage for this global event to build a better future for the archival and library sector.

Al Rayssi, in turn, expressed WAM's commitment to enhancing media cooperation with national institutions, stating that hosting the congress demonstrates the UAE's leading global position and proficiency in organising various international events efficiently and distinctively.

He also praised the collaboration with the National Archive and Library, acknowledging its vital role in achieving knowledge sustainability through preserving the nation's history and heritage over the past five decades.

“During the International Council on Archives Congress, WAM aims to provide comprehensive, reliable, and innovative media coverage that highlights the importance of this global event and its various themes, including tolerance, sustainable knowledge, climate change, electronic records, among others. The agency will collaborate with various global media organisations to enhance the international media presence of this event,” he noted.

One of the five subthemes of the congress is “Archives, Records, and Climate Change,” which coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo 2020 Dubai in November, one of the most important events on global climate action agenda and further underscores the significance of the ICA Congress.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi expressed his pleasure for collaborating with WAM, a leading national media organisation, as the media partner for the current edition of the International Council on Archives Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He highlighted the joint commitment to ensuring optimal and extensive coverage of this event, highlighting the Congress's importance as a global platform for exchanging knowledge and collaborating to develop the archival sector and promote cultural communication.

He added that the five main themes of the Congress go beyond the archival sector, reflecting the expanding role of archives in driving the development of knowledge societies and economies.

The five subthemes are Peace and Tolerance, Emerging Techniques: Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions, Trust and Evidence, Access and Memories and Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records, and Climate Change.

